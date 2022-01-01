Changes to visiting at Northern Trust facilities

The Trust says it “apologises for this situation and hopes people will understand”.

It says the position will be reviewed again on Wednesday, January 5.

At acute and community hospitals, one nominated person can visit twice a week where this can be accommodated within Covid secure environments. Prior arrangement with ward nurse in charge is essential.

Intensive care unit. Picture: Stephen Davison.

Where the person visiting requires assistance, they should inform the ward at the time of booking and discuss in advance with the nurse in charge.

There is no change to ICU visiting. One nominated person may visit on alternate days and prior arrangement with the ward nurse in charge is essential.

Visiting to maternity is also not changed. One nominated person may visit on alternate days and prior arrangement with ward nurse in charge is essential.

Partners / visitor are asked to take a Lateral Flow Test prior to attendance at hospitals. They should not attend if the test is positive but should follow Department of Health guidance.

At Mental Health and Learning Disability facilities, one nominated person can visit twice a week where this can be accommodated within Covid secure environments or more, where deemed necessary to support the mental health and wellbeing of the patient. Prior arrangement with ward staff is essential.

There is no change to Paediatrics and Neonatal visiting. Any child admitted can be accompanied by one parent or caregiver at all times for the duration of the stay.