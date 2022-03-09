‘Changing Places’ at large events motion backed by Mid and East Antrim Council

It followed a motion proposed by Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Cllr Donnelly said: “Very happy to report that last night councillors in Mid and East Antrim voted unanimously in favour of my proposal to make our public events more inclusive and accessible by providing ChangingPlaces facilities at all large scale public events. These events should be open to everyone.”

The motion also asked the council to give consideration to holding small scale events at venues where there already is a Changing Places unit available or advertise in advance to determine if it would be required. Meanwhile, a study carried out by the Larne-based Mae Murray Foundation in association with Playboard NI says that play park site facilities, which meet the needs of all users, are “fundamental to inclusion”.

Toilet block at Larne Town Park

Toileting was named as one of the most common barriers.

Forty-nine per cent of respondents indicated that in order to use a play park, they required a “disability friendly” toilet to Changing Places standard. These toilets offer space needed to fit mobility chairs and/or personal assistants, hoisting and adult sized changing benches, showering facilities and independence.

One respondent said: “Changing Places toilets are so important. Our journeys are all planned around the availability of these toilets, otherwise we return home which can make for a very short outing.

“No-one should be forced to change their child on a disgusting toilet floor. Everyone should be afforded basic human dignity.”

Parking facilities were also highlighted. One respondent said: “There are never enough parking spaces, and their positioning and length is inconsiderate of risk. My wheelchair accessible vehicle is ramped at the rear and my daughter exits into ongoing traffic frequently.

“Then we dodge the cars in a busy car park to find a dropped kerb. Increasingly, vendors are placed in disabled parking bays too.”

A new Changing Places toilet facility is included in refurbishment plans for Larne Town Park. The local authority has already given a commitment to providing Changing Places for disabled people as funding becomes available and has given support previously for the provision of a Changing Places toilet facility at public events. The equipment costs approximately £15,000.

Commenting on the ‘Let Me Play’ survey, Alix Crawford, chair of the Mae Murray Foundation, said: “This is the very first stage in the process that will hopefully see children and their families experience inclusion in play parks across the province.

“At the Mae Murray Foundation, we see inclusiveness as including everyone and excluding no-one. Whilst play parks are excluding children and indeed adults, there is still work to be done.”