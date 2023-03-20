The new facilities are situated at the Robert Street entrance of Lurgan Park at the Robert Street entrance and beside the existing public toilets in Gosford Forest Park, enabling easy access for families and those needing support from a carer.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “We’re delighted to see the new facilities operational at Gosford and Lurgan Park making our parks even more inclusive and accessible for everyone who visits. I have no doubt this will make a huge difference to people who need these facilities on a daily basis, enabling them to enjoy our local parks.
"In addition to the two new Changing Places toilets and as part of our continued commitment to improve the quality of life for people with a disability, other projects have been successfully delivered including a new wheelchair swing at Scarva Park, powered doors at the Market Place Theatre and a new mobile accessible toilet is now available for large scale events.”
Through the Access and Inclusion Capital Grant Programme, five projects have been completed with more than £122k investment funded by the Department of Communities. The programme is aimed at promoting a more inclusive society by enabling disabled people to participate more fully in arts, cultural and active recreation activities.
To access the Changing Places toilets and wheelchair swing, visitors will require a RADAR key, which any disabled person living in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough can get.
The keys also provide access to any public toilet in the UK that has been fitted with a RADAR corresponding lock for protection against vandalism or misuse. They are available at a cost of £3.20 per key from the Civic Centre in Craigavon, the council depot in Armagh and the Civic Building in Banbridge. Proof of disability is required including a PIPs letter or blue badge.
More than 250,000 people in the UK require access to a Changing Places toilet, as standard accessible toilets are unable to meet their care needs. Changing Places provide a hygienic, safe and comfortable facility for disabled people and carers as they are larger than a standard disabled facility and offer space to manoeuvre a wheelchair, with up to two carers present.
For more information on inclusive council facilities, RADAR keys, Mobile Accessible Toilet and activities in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area, go to www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/inclusive-information/
