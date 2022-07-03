Channel 4 documentary Belfast Midwives looking for families expecting babies this summer

The team behind the six-part series, which has been given the working title ‘Belfast Midwives’, is looking for more families looking forward to the arrival of babies anytime from now until September 2022.

The documentary is being filmed at Belfast’s Royal Jubilee Maternity Service by award-winning production company Lion Television.

Series producer Julia Shannon said: ‘It’s a real privilege for us to be to be filming with the maternity team at the Royal Jubilee and we’ve already captured some wonderful births and unique pregnancy journeys.

Midwives Sophie Molloy and Eilish Murray-Bremner with Lion TV producer / director Leanne Chuter. Picture: Lion TV

“We would love more expectant families to get in touch who are due to have their babies soon at the RJMS. We have small teams who are experienced filming in a discreet and respectful way - and we hope families who feature in the programmes will be able to treasure their contribution for many years to come.”