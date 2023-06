Police have appealed for help from the public in locating a missing teenager in Co Armagh.

Officers say they are are becoming increasingly concerned for Chantelle Auston, who was last seen on Thursday, June 15 in the Tandragee area.

Chantelle is 16 years old, approximately 5' 5” in height and has long dark hair tied back in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and a neon orange top.

Chantelle Auston. Credit: PSNI

