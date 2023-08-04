Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has agreed to tender for provision of updated electric vehicle chargers in the borough.

Councillors approved the move at a meeting of the local government authority earlier this week. Members heard that a number of approaches have been made to the local authority in recent months from private sector providers interested in installing chargers on council land.

There are currently electric vehicle chargers at a number of Council properties. Some are operated by ESB and others by the authority. Council-operated chargers have been replaced at Mossley Mill, Antrim Castle Gardens and Allen Park in Antrim.

Overall, there are 33 electric vehicle charge points in the borough. A report to the elected representatives indicated when installed, they provided 7.4kW, meaning the average car takes approximately between six and eight hours to charge. New chargers are generally either 22kW or 44kW which means that charging can be completed in around 20 minutes.

Electric vehicle charge point. Pic: Local Democracy Reporter

The members of council were also told that electricity is provided free of charge but a charge can be expected once upgraded. In addition, the council is part of a consortium with eight other local authorities through an On Street Residential Charging Scheme (ORCS) which will provide 14 charge points in the borough.

The aim of the scheme is to increase the availability of on-street charge points in residential streets where off-street parking is not available, The tender for this scheme was due to be advertised last month.

Sites deemed “viable” by NIE as part of an application to the ORCS are Cashel Drive, Monkstown; Carn Way, Newtowwnabbey; Queen’s Avenue, Glengormley; Parkmount Road, Mallusk; Thyme Park, Antrim and Firmount Drive, Antrim.

The others being considered are: John Street play park, Dunsilly; Toome play park car park; Wallace Park, Templepatrick; The Square carpark, Ballyclare; Granges Entry, Ballyclare; Lilian Bland car park Glengormley; Merville Garden Village; Knockenagh Road.