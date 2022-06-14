Charities enjoy a ‘Big Lunch’ in local park

There were people from each of the partner organisations, treats provided by Loaf Catering, drinks, plenty of smiles and lawn games.

The Eden project provided flower seeds with their Big Lunch Pack and the SES consortium planted these as a group, reflecting the strength of an overall approach to Specialist Employment Support.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SES Big Lunch event provided an opportunity for participants of the Workable NI Programme to come together and share experiences, as well as the chance for employers to meet and learn more about how supported employment has worked for them.

Enjoying the SES consortium Big Lunch in Lady Dixons

The consortium, comprised of: Action Mental Health; RNID; RNIB; Mencap; NOW Group; Orchardville and Cedar Foundation, offer a supported employment approach in the delivery of programmes to assist people with disabilities and health conditions to enter and stay in employment.