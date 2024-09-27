Organised by well-known Portrush barman Willie Gregg in memory of his beloved mother, Wee Joan’s Dog Walk took place in glorious sunshine from Portrush harbour to the Black Rocks on Sunday, September 15.
Participants were treated to entertainment by the Causeway Shantymen and a tasty hot dog from the Ramore Complex after the walk when they were able to relax in Portrush Yacht Club.
Irish rugby international Andy Ward helped Willie with a raffle of a fantastic array of prizes kindly donated by local businesses and supporters.
This week, Willie was delighted to hand over the proceeds of the walk to the two chosen charities – NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and the Coleraine Hospice Support Group.
