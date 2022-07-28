Charity celebrates with tandem cycle

Some of the members of Outlook enjoying a tandem cycle

The charity provides social activities for blind and partially sighted people, and one of the activities is tandem cycling, which is a great opportunity for sight impaired people to enjoy cycling.

The committee is made up with a mixture of blind, partially sighted and fully sighted volunteers and the main aim of the group is to arrange social outings for blind and partially sighted people within the Lisburn area.

This includes trips to audio described movies and theatre performances, as well as day trips to various places of interest, and meals out.

The charity also has a monthly book group, and coffee morning at local cafes. Throughout lockdown the charity also had weekly quizzes via Zoom.

Lisburn Outlook also runs a tandem cycling group, meeting on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Volunteers very kindly give up their time to pilot a tandem cycle with a sight impaired rider on the back. This is very popular and is a way for sight impaired people to enjoy cycling on the open road.

“The August event is a celebration of 10 years as a charity,” explained a spokesperson for Lisburn Outlook. “We have hired a room at the civic centre, where we will meet in the morning for registration and refreshments.

“We are arranging cycle routes to suit all abilities. These will start and end at the civic centre, and we will also be holding trial sessions for beginners in Wallace Park.

“We will then meet back at the civic centre for lunch and a chat.”