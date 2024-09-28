Charity coffee morning at Orchard County PS, Annaghmore, in 18 photos

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Sep 2024, 14:50 BST
A total of £1,688 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Care at a coffee morning at Orchard County Primary School, Annaghmore, Portadown,

Organised by the P7 pupils, the event drew a great crowd helping to raise the impressive sum for the charity.

Pupils, staff and PTA members all pulled together to make the fundraiser a great success. Parents, grandparents, staff and friends turned out in force and enjoyed a great morning.

Tony Hendron went along and captured the spirit of the occasion in these 18 photographs.

Trying to tempt visitors with sweet treats at the Orchard County Primary School Macmillan coffee morning are PTA members, Emma Pedlow, left, and Laura Salt. PT39-315.

Helping the tea and coffee flow are, from left, Joanne Beattie, classroom assistant, Ellie Guteridge, P7 pupil, Rhonda Tedford, PTA, and Caleb Todd, P7 pupil. PT39-300.

P7 pupils of Orchard County Primary School who organised a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care. PT39-301.

Kathy and Gary KIrk who attended the Macmillan coffee morning on Friday. PT39-208.

