Charity coffee morning at Orchard County PS, Annaghmore, in 18 photos

Organised by the P7 pupils, the event drew a great crowd helping to raise the impressive sum for the charity.
Pupils, staff and PTA members all pulled together to make the fundraiser a great success. Parents, grandparents, staff and friends turned out in force and enjoyed a great morning.
Tony Hendron went along and captured the spirit of the occasion in these 18 photographs.
Trying to tempt visitors with sweet treats at the Orchard County Primary School Macmillan coffee morning are PTA members, Emma Pedlow, left, and Laura Salt. PT39-315. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Helping the tea and coffee flow are, from left, Joanne Beattie, classroom assistant, Ellie Guteridge, P7 pupil, Rhonda Tedford, PTA, and Caleb Todd, P7 pupil. PT39-300. Photo: TONY HENDRON
P7 pupils of Orchard County Primary School who organised a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care. PT39-301. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Kathy and Gary KIrk who attended the Macmillan coffee morning on Friday. PT39-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON
