A charity which was founded in memory of an Aghadowey man is seeking nominations to help make Father’s Day an extra special one this year.

Harry’s Help was founded in memory of Harry Arbuthnot, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia at the age of 66, and lived in three care homes before he passed away in February 2023.

His wife Margaret and their two daughters – Amy Horner, who lives in Moneydig and works as a Childcare Assistant in Happy Days, Ballymoney, and Carrickfergus GP Gill Gaston – saw first-hand the benefits of stimulating activities in care homes.

The charity Harry's Help seeks to provide increased opportunities for recreation for care home residents throughout Northern Ireland.

The charity is seeking nominations for Father's Day. Credit Harry's Help

Now, to mark Father's Day on June 15, Harry’s Help is inviting individuals and families to nominate a Care Home to receive a grant of up to £200 for recreation for their residents.

Posting on their Facebook page, Harry’s Help said: “Is your Dad or Granda living in a Care Home in Northern Ireland? Would you like to honour the memory of a special Dad or Granda?

"If so, email us at [email protected] telling us the name and location of the Home you would like to nominate and a brief reason why.”

Nominations must be received by Friday, June 6, 2025. A maximum of four grants will be awarded and preference will be given to Care Homes that have not already received a grant but all nominations will be considered.

Check out the Harry’s Help Facebook page or website for more details.

