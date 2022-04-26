Charity in memory of Eoin

Eoin Henry was just 20 years of age when he died from cancer in 2017 and his parents Steve and Veronica have set up the Eoin Henry Foundation in memory of “the most loving, kind-hearted wee fella”.

Steve told the Times: “Eoin was the most loving, kind-hearted wee fella who never stopped giving.

“It was in his spirit of compassion and generosity that the Eoin Henry Foundation was set up to continue to give and help others in his memory.

Eoin's parents Steve and Veronica

“Our mission is to help others suffering from this terrible disease, but also to help people from all walks of life.”

The Foundation recently held a glitzy gala ball at the Titanic Centre in Belfast which raised a staggering £47,000 for cancer charities.

At the heart of the gala ball and auction was a selection of top class supercars - a tribute to Eoin’s love of cars which he shared with his father.

“Eoin was car-mad, we both were and I still have his two cars,” explained Steve.

Eoin pictured on screen on the gala night

“I would take them to car shows all over England and even to Belgium so people can see his story and to raise awareness of what we are doing.

“The fundraiser night we had in the Titanic Centre was five months in the planning but it was a fantastic night.

“We are currently talking with Young Lives vs Cancer, which used to be CLIC Sargent, to see if we can work with them in some way and help them.

“For example, they have two houses for families who have children in hospital so they can stay close by without it being a financial burden on them.

Mark Hutchinson and his wife Helen from Hutchinson Engineering Kilrea

“We are also working on an event in July in conjunction with NI Air Ambulance and NI Supercar Sunday. This event will be held at Bishopscourt Race Circuit and promises to be a massive event.”

Steve is constantly working for the Foundation despite running two businesses of his own.

“It is hard work but every penny we raise goers to the Foundation. I believe charity should mean charity.

“Every penny raised will be put to good use as we do not pay anyone for working with the charity. Any expenses incurred by work we do is paid by ourselves.”

Organiser Steve Henry (right) and his brother Patrick

As well as raising money to help others, Steve says the work of the Foundation is to raise awareness and to help others.

“That’s another reason I like taking Eoin’s cars to the shows, you get to speak to people about him, to speak to people going through it.

“The experience of losing a child stays with you for the rest of your days. When it comes to your door you don’t know what to do so I speak to people going through it and they can speak to me.”

To find out more about the Eoin Henry Foundation or to donate to the fundraisers, check out the Facebook page Eoin Henry Foundation.

Organiser Steve Henry's brother Sean and work colleagues from Henry Plant Sales

Organiser Steve Henry's brother James of James Henry Piano Tuning and colleagues

