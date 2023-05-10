A group of colleagues are taking over the running of Cancer Focus’s Coleraine branch for a day as part of the Charity Shop Challenge initiative.

Headed by Coleraine Football Club fan and season ticket holder, Ritchie Irwin, the team from liquidity and data solutions specialists TP ICAP will take over the New Row charity shop on May 19.

Ritchie explained: “The aim is the raise as much money for the wonderful work that Cancer Focus do right across Northern Ireland. For the past six weeks or so we have been running events in the office to fundraise, such as bingo, social gatherings, 5km run, bake-off, breakfast mornings and a quiz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As of now, we have raised over £2,600 on our JustGiving page, which is a fantastic return and we’re really thankful for the support to date. Our attention now turns to the big day on Friday, May 19 where our team of seven will be running the Cancer Focus Store in Coleraine, as well as being out and about on the streets explaining what we are doing and why support is vital for the charity.

From left to right: Jonathan Hill, Ritchie Irwin, Sarah Thornton, Amy Scott, Emily McConaghie, Marcus Whitmill, Chris Johnston.

"We have gathered up items from staff in our Belfast office who have been super supportive. They have donated clothes, games, DVDs, books etc, which we will be selling on the day.

"We will be selling all the usual items that Cancer Focus NI have, as well as our own donated items. It should be a fun day to visit the store, as we will have some treats planned for customers, such as a free raffle when you spend a set amount in store and possibly another offer up our sleeves, but I don’t want to give too much away, people will need to call in and see us to find out more…

"For us, it’s an opportunity to support a wonderful cause and raise vital funds for them. Cancer affects 1 in 2 people in Northern Ireland, and the support that Cancer Focus provides to patients and families is unbelievable. We love the fact that every penny raised is used within Northern Ireland, and their work is hugely dependant on donations, so we know we are making a positive difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For me personally, as a Coleraine native and a competitive person, I want to win the challenge, but I also want to help raise the profile of the Coleraine store and highlight the benefits of supporting this charity. Winning would be fantastic, but the real aim is to simply raise as much as we can, so regardless of the outcome when all the pennies are counted, everyone is really a winner.”

Cancer Focus

Anyone who would like to make a direct contribution to the team’s fundraising can do so via JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tpicapbelfast

Ritchie added: “Please do come along and see us on the day Friday 19th May for a bit of fun from 10am, and bring some money, you might just catch a bargain!”