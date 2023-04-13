Register
Charity supporting deaf people and those with hearing loss seeking volunteers

RNID, the national charity supporting deaf people and those with hearing loss and tinnitus, is seeking volunteers to support its services in Cookstown and Magherafelt.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

Encouraging people to get involved, the charity said it was an opportunity to help the local community while also meeting new friends.

A RNID spokesperson said: "We are looking for volunteers to provide hearing aid maintenance including new batteries and tubing, provide support and information to people living with hearing loss, and to provide hearing checks. All our volunteers receive full training and expenses with the opportunity to meet like-minded people and make a difference in their local area."

The spokesperson added that one in five adults in Northern Ireland have hearing loss.

"Volunteering for RNID is a fantastic opportunity to help people get the most out of their hearing aids and make a difference.”

You can get in touch by visiting www.rnid.org.uk/volunteering or contact [email protected] Alternatively call 0808 808 0123.

