What initially started as a Tractor and Truck Run to fundraise for Lough Neagh Rescue has grown into a huge event each year with people lining the roads as the spectacular display of vintage trucks, tractors, vans and modern state of the art trucks make their way through the county.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We decided two years ago to add the Air ambulance to the fundraiser so we could give back to them as we have had callouts in the past where they have also been on the scene. So we just like to give back to them.

"Last year we had near 300 vehicles take part in total, travelling from all over the North. We start at Ardboe Businnes Park and pass through Coagh village, Drummullan, Cookstown, Moneymore, and back through Coagh to the finish.

"We have everything from vintage trucks, tractors and vans to more modern day machinery.

The 6th Annual Charity Truck and Tractor Run in aid of Lough Neagh Rescue and the Air Ambulance will be taking place on Sunday October 23. Starting at Ardboe Business Park, it will pass through Coagh village, Drummullan, Cookstown, Moneymore, and back through Coagh to the finish.

"We have trophies for Truck of the Show, Best Fleet of Trucks, Best Vintage Truck, Tractor of the Show, Best fleet of Tractors, Best Vintage Tractor and Van of the Show.”

This year’s Tractor Run is happening on Sunday the 23rd of October leaving from Ardboe Business Park at 2pm. Gates open from 11am. Judging will take place at 1:30 for Trophies.

There will be food trucks, coffee carts, ice cream vans, children toy stands, car cleaning stalls and more.

The Grassmen have been supporting this charity event from the very first run. Not only do they bring a huge following with them but, even quite recently, they have transported the Gary Breen to Sligo for its refurbishment and taken it home again.

Lough Neagh Rescue began following the tragic drowning of David Gray jnr on the 4th July 1989 whilst on passage home from Ballyronan Marina with three friends. That night there was no lifeboat service to mount an effective search and rescue mission, although local people did manage to locate David,s three friends before they succumbed to the cold from having spent five hours in the water.