After an absence of three years the Annual Antiques, Vintage and Collectables fair will return to Thomas St Methodist Church hall Portadown this Saturday 21st May. 10am to 4pm.

There will be a great selection of stalls with China, crystal, jewellery, kitchenalia, books, small furniture, pictures, antique tools, vintage clothing and fabrics and much more.

Afternoon tea can be purchased from the ladies of the church and admission to the event is just £1per adult and children free.

A spokesperson said: “This is a fundraising event towards the Church Building Fund and we look forward to your company on the day.”

