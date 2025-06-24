Charlae Finlan. Photo provided by PSNI

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Charlae Finlan, missing from the Newtownabbey area.

In an appeal issued on Tuesday (June 24), the PSNI added: “Charlae was last seen around the Fernagh area of Newtownabbey on Friday 20th June 2025.

"Charlae may also have links to wider Belfast area.

"Any information, please make contact with police on 101, quoting serial 1238 -23/6/25.”