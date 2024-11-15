Charlestown success in Ulster in Bloom contest ‘should be an encouragement to others’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The outstanding success of the village of Charlestown in the Ulster in Bloom competition should encourage other communities to improve their own environment, the Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage has said.

Charlestown received a prestigious Lifetime Commitment award at the annual ceremony held last month.

Four-time winners of the Ulster in Bloom competition, Charlestown has been placed in the top three of the small village category for a remarkable 26 consecutive years.

To mark this landmark achievement, Cllr Savage visited the village on the shores of Lough Neagh to meet the volunteers and council staff who have helped maintain the award-winning standards.

Pictured in the award-winning small village of Charlestown are Niall McShane (ABC Council), Leanne McShane (ABC Council), Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Cllr Kyle Savage, Ruari Toman (ABC Council), Padraig Gowdey (ABC Council), with local residents Elsie Parks, Hazel Guiney, Ronnie Turkington, Robert Turkington, Diane Guiney and Amy Guiney. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

He said their success could help inspire other communities to improve their own local environment.

"I want to congratulate them all for their hard work and commitment down through the years and I am sure that when people visit Charlestown they are hugely impressed and many will be inspired to look after their own communities.

"As a council we are proud of the role which our staff play in helping residents look after their towns and villages and it’s great to see what can be achieved when we work together so effectively,” Cllr Savage said.

Elsie Parks and Hazel Guiney proudly display their award. Picture: ABC Borough Council

John Thompson, Head of Safety and Corporate Responsibility at Translink who sponsor the awards said: “Ulster in Bloom celebrates not only the hard work and commitment of our local councils, but also the many volunteers and community groups who are out all year round making their community spaces look tidy, welcoming and engaging for residents and visitors alike.

"Over the years we’ve seen amazing examples of how something as simple as seeds, water and elbow grease can transform spaces, with everything from floral displays, growing allotments for young and old, and bee hives to boost biodiversity.”

At this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom award ceremony, green-fingered community gardeners and dedicated council staff from across Northern Ireland were commended for their hard work and dedication, with a special focus on the importance of community spirit and friendships formed through team work.

The popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of committed gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages