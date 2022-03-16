Chatty Bench initiative aims to reduce loneliness and isolation

Located in The Palace Demesne, Solitude Park, Lurgan Park, Edenvilla Park and Tannaghmore Gardens, the new Chatty Benches offer a spot for people to come together for a chat, helping to reduce their sense of loneliness and isolation.

Chair of council’s Leisure and Community Services, Councillor Keith Haughian commented: “The Coronavirus pandemic has played a significant role in triggering increased levels of loneliness and isolation on a local level. While we worked together to stay safe and save lives, many of us found ourselves spending less time with friends and family.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“By breaking down social barriers and encouraging people to connect and chat, the Chatty Benches initiative is a small but very effective way of tackling loneliness and isolation.

The "Chatty Bench", located in Tannaghmore Gardens between the playpark and the maze, pictured are Chair of Leisure & Community Services Cllr Keith Haughian, Lead for the Southern Trust Multi Disciplinary Team Martina McAloon, Senior Social Work Practitioner in the Multi Disiplinary Team Fidelma Ruddy, GM Supervisor Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm Richard McKitterick, Community Services Manager Community Development Alison Clenaghan and Chair of Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Loneliness Network Sinead Taylor. ©Edward Byrne Photography

“Painted bright yellow, the benches also have a QR Code that takes users to online mental health support resources, offering a range of useful information on looking after our mental and emotional wellbeing.

“I would encourage you all to try our new Chatty Benches, take a moment to slow down, strike up a conversation and connect with those around us.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Loneliness Network Chairperson, Sinead Taylor said the Network and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust are very excited to be involved in the Chatty Benches initiative.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic rise in cases of loneliness. We want to raise awareness of the issue and encourage moments of interaction to support those who have experienced loneliness, even a small hello can break down barriers and bring about conversations with people. A small moment of connection can help lighten the effects of loneliness for somebody who is struggling.

“We would encourage you to use the Chatty Benches which can make a difference to you and others in overcoming loneliness.”