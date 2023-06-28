Register
Cheerleader from Coleraine's Nemesis club scoops award at UK dance championships

A Coleraine cheerleader scooped a podium place at a UK-wide dance championship last weekend.
By Una Culkin
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

Senior athlete Lauren Watt from the Nemesis Cheer and Dance group in Coleraine was placed second in the senior cheer solo division at ICE National Championships in Stoke on Sunday.

Coach Lauren, who coaches at the club, was invited to compete at the UK National competition after securing first place for her performance at Incredibly Cool Events Frost Fest ICE rink back in February.

Shania Watton, Head Coach, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of how far she has come on her cheerleading journey.

Senior athlete Lauren Watt who placed second in senior cheer solo division at ICE National Championships in Stoke on Sunday. Credit: Nemesis Dance and CheerSenior athlete Lauren Watt who placed second in senior cheer solo division at ICE National Championships in Stoke on Sunday. Credit: Nemesis Dance and Cheer
Senior athlete Lauren Watt who placed second in senior cheer solo division at ICE National Championships in Stoke on Sunday. Credit: Nemesis Dance and Cheer

"We cannot wait to see how Lauren and all of our athletes do for our next competitive season, which we are currently recruiting for.”

Nemesis Cheer and Dance was established in September 2020 as a local Coleraine club wanting to provide opportunities for boys and girls to participate in an exciting fun sport.

In pictures: Coleraine cheer team Nemesis scoops national award in Galway
