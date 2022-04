They say they are are becoming increasingly concerned for Chelsea, who is understood to have links to Belfast.

She was last seen at Ballymena Train Station at 1pm on Wednesday (April 6).

Chelsea is described as being 5ft 8” and of slim build. and has dark hair with pink highlights. She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a pink hoodie.

Chelsea Marrs. Picture: PSNI