Cherelle Duffin: 'extensive ongoing search' to find 25-year-old with dyed red hair and 'savage' tattoo

Police have appealed for help from across Northern Ireland to locate a young woman who has been reported missing by her family.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST
Cherelle Duffin. Picture: released by PSNICherelle Duffin. Picture: released by PSNI
Cherelle Duffin is 25 and from the Carrickfergus area. Police say addresses across Northern Ireland have been checked as part of the ‘extensive ongoing search’ for her.

Cherelle is described as being of being of slim build, 163cm tall, with red dyed shoulder length hair and bown eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her neck and hands including 'savage' above her left eyebrow.

Anyone who has any information about Cherelle and her whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1027 of 27/10/23.

