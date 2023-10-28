Police have appealed for help from across Northern Ireland to locate a young woman who has been reported missing by her family.

Cherelle Duffin. Picture: released by PSNI

Cherelle Duffin is 25 and from the Carrickfergus area. Police say addresses across Northern Ireland have been checked as part of the ‘extensive ongoing search’ for her.

Cherelle is described as being of being of slim build, 163cm tall, with red dyed shoulder length hair and bown eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her neck and hands including 'savage' above her left eyebrow.