Cherelle Duffin: new photo issued as part of police appeal for missing 25-year-old with dyed red hair and 'savage' tattoo

Police are continuing to appeal for help from across Northern Ireland to locate a young woman who has been reported missing by her family.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:26 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:39 GMT
Police are seeking the public's help in locating missing person Cherelle Duffin. Photo released by PSNI

Cherelle Duffin is 25 and had been living in the Carrickfergus area but was last seen in Antrim. Police, who have today (Monday) issued a new photo of Cherelle as part of their appeal, say addresses across Northern Ireland have been checked as part of the ‘extensive ongoing search’ for her.

Cherelle is described as small with a slim build, approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, has red shoulder length hair, brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her neck and hands including 'savage' above her left eyebrow.

Anyone who has any information about Cherelle and her whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1027 of 27/10/23.

