Popular American fast food chain Chick-fil-A is to open its second Northern Ireland restaurant this week.

The latest opening – at Applegreen Templepatrick Services – will take place on Thursday, March 27 at 10 am.

It follows the company’s successful opening at Applegreen Lisburn South Services at the end of January this year, with customers queuing in large numbers to experience the brand.

The Templepatrick restaurant will offer popular menu items including the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich and signature lemonade.

Chick-fil-A is known for creating a welcoming restaurant experience, with friendly service and quality food.

The brand’s second opening in Northern is part of a UK-wide investment, with plans to open restaurants in Leeds, Liverpool, and London over the next two years.

The Applegreen Lisburn South Services was the first location to open outside of North America.

Chick-fil-A is the third largest quick service restaurant company by sales volume in the United States, and operates more than 3,000 restaurants across the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Applegreen already has a very successful partnership with Chick-fil-A in the United States, as it operates 14 of its restaurants at its US-based motorway service areas.

"We are delighted to be bringing Chick-fil-A to Northern Ireland with this new partnership agreement," said Caroline Cherington, regional operations director for Applegreen, Northern Ireland. "Having successfully operated Chick-fil-A restaurants in the United States for several years, we know how much customers love their high-quality food, and we’re excited to introduce this brand to a new audience."

The opening of the new restaurants follows significant upgrades to the Applegreen service areas at Lisburn South and Templepatrick in recent months, which also saw the addition of new M&S Food stores at both locations.

“Our focus is on delighting our customers on the road with exceptional hospitality and the brands they love, with the aim of delivering the best experience to customers on the move,” according to Ms Cherington.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at Applegreen Templepatrick will be open 10am – 9pm from Monday to Saturday.