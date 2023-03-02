There was plenty of colour in classrooms across Larne, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey today as pupils dressed as some of their favourite literary characters for World Book Day.

Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

It is celebrated annually in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday of March,

Here are just some of the young people from the local area who attended school in a costume inspired by their favourite books.

1 . World Book Day 2023 Charlotte Irwin, Primary 2 at Corran Integrated Primary School, dressed as Wednesday Addams. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . TC Tiger Cub Jaxx McDowell from Newtownabbey dressed as TC Tiger Cub. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Mrs Twit Grace Mckeown, Corran Integrated Primary, dressed as Mrs Twit from Roald Dahl's book, 'The Twits.' Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . World Book Day 2023 Devon Thompson, P5 at Woodburn Primary School, in a costume inspired by C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales