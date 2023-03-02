Children from across east Antrim and Newtownabbey celebrate World Book Day
There was plenty of colour in classrooms across Larne, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey today as pupils dressed as some of their favourite literary characters for World Book Day.
Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.
It is celebrated annually in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday of March,
Here are just some of the young people from the local area who attended school in a costume inspired by their favourite books.
