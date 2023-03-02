Register
Zachary Acton (5) from Newtownabbey dressed as The Gruffalo.
Children from across east Antrim and Newtownabbey celebrate World Book Day

There was plenty of colour in classrooms across Larne, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey today as pupils dressed as some of their favourite literary characters for World Book Day.

By Russell Keers
41 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:17pm

Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

It is celebrated annually in the UK and Ireland on the first Thursday of March,

Here are just some of the young people from the local area who attended school in a costume inspired by their favourite books.

1. World Book Day 2023

Charlotte Irwin, Primary 2 at Corran Integrated Primary School, dressed as Wednesday Addams.

Photo: Contributed

2. TC Tiger Cub

Jaxx McDowell from Newtownabbey dressed as TC Tiger Cub.

Photo: Contributed

3. Mrs Twit

Grace Mckeown, Corran Integrated Primary, dressed as Mrs Twit from Roald Dahl's book, 'The Twits.'

Photo: Contributed

4. World Book Day 2023

Devon Thompson, P5 at Woodburn Primary School, in a costume inspired by C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Photo: Contributed

