Young people from across Glengormley have helped to support youth projects across the UK through fundraising initiatives in aid of BBC Children in Need 2024.

Children from Primary 5 up to teenagers in Upper Sixth carried out the charitable efforts as part of projects organised by Glengormley Youth Resource Centre.

The centre, which attracts members from across the region, including Glenvarna, Queens Park, Ballyduff and New Mossley, staged events to coincide with this year’s live broadcast of the show on BBC television.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Stuart Melville, a youth worker at the Glenvarna Drive facility explained: “The events across a number of days went very well. It was a great success.

Children and young people from Glengormley helped to raise £400 to support the work of BBC Children in Need 2024. (Pic: Glengormley Youth Resource Centre).

“We carried out a number of Children in Need themed initiatives and raised £400.

"The children and young people baked Pudsey Bear cookies, did arts and crafts and there were sports and games organised.

"Approximately 50 young people from the youth club conducted a door-to-door collection, with all funds raised going to support the work of Children in Need.

"The children and young people loved carrying out the charitable efforts. One of our senior volunteers dressed as Pudsey Bear and this was an enjoyable part of the day.

"We’ve backed Children in Need over previous years, raising approximately £1,000.

"It’s great to be able to carry out fundraising efforts like this and see the money go to assist local projects."

Stuart added: “We’re now looking forward to our Christmas programme of events, including a trip to Dundonald Ice Bowl. New members are always welcome. If you would like to get involved, check out the Antrim and Newtownabbey Area Youth Service Facebook page.”