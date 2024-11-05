A special screening of children in Portadown for Type 1 Diabetes is taking place next week.

The ELSA Study is recruiting 20,000 children in the UK to explore the feasibility and benefits of screening for type 1 diabetes.

Hanover Youth Academy in Portadown has linked up with ELSA and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to provide screening for Diabetes in young children within our club initially.

Hanover Youth Academy, which meets at Brownstown Park, is facilitating the screening on November 22 and it is a chance for children to take part in the screening process.

"This is open to kids aged between 3-13 and will be held on Friday 22nd November 2024 from 6pm at Hanover FC's home ground in Brownstown Park, Portadown.

"Parents simply have to fill out an online form. Click here to access the form or go to the website https://itm-redcap.bham.ac.uk/surveys/?s=TWF3RDFY4XNY4J44 which only takes a few minutes to register.

The ELSA group reveals that 3 in 1000 children are at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes in the future. The only way we can find these children is through screening.

Screening allows the Trust to pick up type 1 diabetes sooner. This stops children from becoming too unwell and prevents children from needing to go into hospital as an emergency admission for type 1 diabetes.

Children at high risk can also be followed up closely to monitor antibodies (protein markers) and glucose over time to see when treatment for type 1 diabetes needs to start.