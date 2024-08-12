Children with additional needs enjoy summer schemes in Co Antrim

Children and young people with complex disability and medical needs enjoyed a range of fun activities at inclusive summer schemes in Antrim and Crumlin.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly, was delighted to attend Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Inclusive Summer Schemes which ran over two weeks in Antrim Forum and Crumlin Leisure Centre.

These schemes were delivered in partnership with the Mae Murray Foundation, who provided personal care support to children with complex disability and medical needs, which enabled all the children to attend independently.

For some children this experience marked their first time participating in a summer scheme. The children enjoyed fun activities including sensory play, arts and crafts, archery and entertainment from the bubble bike and puppet show.

