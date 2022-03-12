Children with experience of cancer share what it’s like to ‘walk in their shoes’

The group includes young people who have had a cancer diagnosis or who have a parent or sibling with cancer or others who have been bereaved as a result of cancer. Ranging in age from nine to 23, the group started in July with the aim of educating the public about the experiences of young people dealing with cancer. One of the young members of the advisory group, Maggie McMillan, 14, from Randalstown, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2020, four days before her 13th birthday after falling down a few stairs. “My diagnosis made me feel sad and cross. I didn’t want to be diagnosed anymore. I found it frustrating as I was able to walk into the hospital then after my operation I had to rely on others to help as I was very ‘wobbly’,” she said.