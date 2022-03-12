Children with experience of cancer share what it’s like to ‘walk in their shoes’

The young members of the Cancer Fund for Children’s Youth Advisory Group have organised a mile long walk at Antrim Castle Gardens on March 19, inviting members of the public to wear uncomfortable shoes to make the task more difficult and reflect the challenge of living with cancer.
The group includes young people who have had a cancer diagnosis or who have a parent or sibling with cancer or others who have been bereaved as a result of cancer. Ranging in age from nine to 23, the group started in July with the aim of educating the public about the experiences of young people dealing with cancer. One of the young members of the advisory group, Maggie McMillan, 14, from Randalstown, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2020, four days before her 13th birthday after falling down a few stairs. “My diagnosis made me feel sad and cross. I didn’t want to be diagnosed anymore. I found it frustrating as I was able to walk into the hospital then after my operation I had to rely on others to help as I was very ‘wobbly’,” she said.
She explained the motivation behind ‘Mile in My Shoes’: “It’s a Mile in My Shoes because we’re asking people to wear uncomfortable shoes to symbolise how people walk an uncomfortable cancer journey. It was important for us to share our story so that the people can hear how Cancer Fund for Children helps us”. To attend Mile in My Shoes, which is sponsored by LM Paints in Ballymena, go to: https://cancerfundforchildren.com/event/mile-in-my-shoes/