A Children’s Animal Farm in Portadown is to take place this weekend aiming to raise funds for Leukaemia UK in memory of Terry McDonagh.

Portadown Wellness Centre aims to raise the funds for Leukaemia UK in memory of their great friend Terry McDonagh of Terry Design who died in September after a short illness.

The McDonagh family were instrumental in helping Portadown Wellness Centre get established. Founder Alan McDowell said: “From day one they extended kindness, generosity and encouragement.”

Advertisement

-

Childrens Animal Farm accompanied by Santa at the Empower Gardening and Educational Centre in Portadown, Co Armagh on Saturday 3rd December from 9.30am to 5.00pm. ©Press Eye Ltd Northern Ireland -9th November 2012 Mandatory Credit - Picture by Darren Kidd /Presseye.com

Advertisement

-

Advertisement

It is for that reason the centre felt it would be fitting to host a children’s animal farm ahead of Christmas to help raise funds for this worthy charity.

Mr McDowell said: “Believe it or not I had never met Terry. I knew his brothers Ross and Neil, yet when I heard of the passing of Terry, it felt like I had lost a brother also. Everybody tells me Terry was such an inspirational person to work for. He had huge belief in the talents and skills of young people and always went out of his way to extend encouragement and praise when a job was well done.

"Over the last few weeks we wondered what we could do to support the McDonagh family as they face their first Christmas without Terry.

"We decided that we would host a Children’s Animal Farm accompanied by Santa at our Empower Gardening and Educational Centre on Saturday December 3 from 9.30am to 5.00pm. There will be a small entrance fee of £5.00 for adults and £3.50 for children with all proceeds going to Leukaemia UK.

Advertisement

"Terrys brother Neil’s partner Janet also wanted to provide support. She has arranged for her Ukulele band, Orchard Ukes to provide music on the day. Janet’s daughter Kate Neill is our talented baking tutor at the Centre. Kate will be baking some delicious goodies on the day which can be sold to help raise further funds for Leukaemia UK. Kate and her team will sell refreshments including tea and coffee.

"Our Cookery tutor Sayon also wanted to support the day. She is creating some delicious hot potato and leek soup which can also be sold to raise additional funds.

Advertisement

"Whilst it is a difficult time for Terry’s brother Neil, he wants to participate and is bringing along a 500cc Classic Racing Bike, a custom built 650 Kawasaki and an amazing GSXR 1100 with side car.

"If you and your family are free on Saturday December 3, call at Empower Gardening and Educational Centre on the Armagh Road, Portadown and meet all of our friendly and affectionate animals including donkeys, lamas, goats, sheep etc and have a chat with Santa. There will be great music by Janet’s Ukulele band and of course you will be supporting a very worthwhile charity in Leukaemia UK. A very warm and friendly welcome awaits you.”

Portadown Wellness Centre’s mission is to help people recover from mental illness, regain their confidence and self worth and become happier more fulfilled individuals.

Alan said: “Mental illness can affect anybody regardless of religion, financial status or sexuality and can be a distressing and frightening experience. Our objective is to provide support and empowerment for those experiencing mental ill health, addiction, loneliness, isolation or physical illness.”

Advertisement