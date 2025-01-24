Children’s Commissioner welcomed to Boys’ Brigade headquarters in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children’s Commissioner Chris Quinn was invited to the Newport Headquarters of the Boys’ Brigade Northern Ireland (BBNI) to meet with trainees from the prestigious Skills for King’s Badge residential.

Formerly known as the Queen’s Badge, the King’s Badge is the highest award for Boys’ Brigade members in year 13 after completing their President’s Badge.

Chris Quinn said: “The King’s Badge aligns perfectly with the UNCRC, particularly Article 12, which emphasises young people having a voice in decisions affecting them, and Article 29, which promotes education that develops talents, respect, and active citizenship.”

The values of the training course reflect the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) articles, the international agreement which sets out children’s civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights.

Boys’ Brigade NI King’s Badge trainees taking part in their residential pictured with NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn (front row centre left). Pic credit: NICCY

Throughout the course, the members will develop communication, teamwork, and leadership skills through faith-led learning while having fun at one-night residencies and participating in community-based volunteering.

During the visit, Chris spoke to members, sharing the importance of children and young people’s rights. He also had an opportunity to get involved in the physical team challenges set out for the aspiring badge earners.

The course’s core focus is to help members build a strong relationship with their Christian faith and give them the confidence to build their knowledge of leadership in the bible.

The Commissioner added: “These young people embody the values of leadership, service, and personal growth, which are at the heart of the Boys’ Brigade.

L-R – Glen Miller (Chair and Course Leader, BBNI), Lisa Keys (Chief Officer, BBNI), Chris Quinn (NI Commissioner for Children and Young People), Mark Smyth (President, BBNI). Pic credit: NICCY

“The Boys’ Brigade is shaping future leaders who inspire others to live out values of faith, service, and community. We can’t wait to see what these amazing young leaders will achieve.”

Lisa Keys, Chief Officer of BBNI, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for a young person to build valuable transferable skills.

“Over the years, we have seen how this badge has made a difference in members’ lives to help them build their resilience and leadership skills while strengthening their faith through fellowship.”

Boys’ Brigade NI King’s Badge trainees taking part in their residential at Newport, Boys’ Brigade NI HQ in Culcavy, Lisburn. Pic credit: NICCY

On completion of the King’s Badge, members will receive a badge and certificate, presented in their Boys’ Brigade company.

As the award was formerly the Queen’s Badge, the young people completing the award this year will be the first of their era to gain the prestigious honour of being a ‘Boys’ Brigade King’s Man.’