Chill walking group Carrickfergus offers twice-weekly sessions for all abilities
Chill (Carrickfergus Hub Improving Lives Locally) walking group runs twice a week and welcomes people of all ages and abilities.
Founded after the Covid pandemic, the group runs sessions every Wednesday and Friday evening at 7:15pm throughout the year.
Participants meet at Carrickfergus Castle car park near the former Swift complex.
There is no need to register for the walks, which cover various routes to cater to different fitness levels.
Each walk is led by trained leaders, Chris and Mark, with assistance from dedicated helper, Ronnie.
"Our numbers have increased from last year to about 25-30 walkers on a Wednesday; on Fridays we would have about 10-15 regular walkers,” Mark said.
In addition to its regular walks, Chill also hosts various events throughout the month, such as the recent ‘Chill n’ Chat’ night.