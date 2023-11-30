A Carrickfergus walking group is helping to promote positive mental health through exercise and socialisation.

Chill (Carrickfergus Hub Improving Lives Locally) walking group runs twice a week and welcomes people of all ages and abilities.

Founded after the Covid pandemic, the group runs sessions every Wednesday and Friday evening at 7:15pm throughout the year.

Participants meet at Carrickfergus Castle car park near the former Swift complex.

Some of the Chill walking group at Carrickfergus Castle car park. Photo: Chill walking group

There is no need to register for the walks, which cover various routes to cater to different fitness levels.

More details are available on the Chill walking group website.

Each walk is led by trained leaders, Chris and Mark, with assistance from dedicated helper, Ronnie.

"Our numbers have increased from last year to about 25-30 walkers on a Wednesday; on Fridays we would have about 10-15 regular walkers,” Mark said.