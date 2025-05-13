Chloe Mae's little pink duck makes its way to Giant's Causeway as part of special cancer campaign

By The Newsroom
Published 13th May 2025, 12:38 BST
The Giant’s Causeway welcomes thousands of tourists each year but this week, an extra special visitor was spotted.

A member of the Giant’s Causeway storytelling team found a little pink rubber duck in the exhibition and interpretation centre of the Visitor Centre over the weekend of May 10.

And, it turns out that this little duck is part of an awareness campaign by a Yorkshire woman called Bex Hainsworth who is living with stage four cancer.

In 2024, Bex bought more than 5,000 pink rubber ducks and created a Facebook group called "Cmducks" – named after her three-year-old daughter Chloe Mae.

One of Chloe-Mae's little ducks arrived at the Giant's Causeway. Credit Giant's Causewayplaceholder image
One of Chloe-Mae's little ducks arrived at the Giant's Causeway. Credit Giant's Causeway

The idea is to get Chloe Mae’s ducks to as many destinations as possible to make memories for the family and to keep Bex’s memory alive in the future.

Since Chloe Mae’s family started their duck campaign at the end of 2024, hundreds of ducks have made their way overseas to destinations including Australia, India, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea – and now one has reached the Giant’s Causeway!

Giant’s Causeway storyteller Mark was happy to follow the rules set by Chloe Mae and her family and placed the little duck in a new location on-site, right beside the 'sea pinks' down at the Causeway stones.

Anyone planning to visit the Giant’s Causeway should keep an eye out for the little duck. If you find it, take a photo, post it on the CM Duck Facebook page and then take your new little pink friend on an adventure!

