Police in Ballymena are continuing to appeal for information regarding missing person 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

Chloe was last seen at 6.45pm on Friday, June, 2 in the Harryville area and police say they are increasingly concerned as to her whereabouts.

In a further statement today (Thursday), police said: “Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.”

Chloe Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Harryville Residents Association responded to the appeal by inviting members of the community to take part in a search of the area last night (Wednesday).