Chloe was last seen at 6.45pm on Friday, June, 2 in the Harryville area and police say they are increasingly concerned as to her whereabouts.
In a further statement today (Thursday), police said: “Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.”
Meanwhile, Harryville Residents Association responded to the appeal by inviting members of the community to take part in a search of the area last night (Wednesday).
The group stated: ”As a community let’s continue to pray for Chloe’s safe return and also for her family at this worrying time.”