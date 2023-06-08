Register
Chloe Mitchell: Harryville search as police continue to appeal over missing woman (21)

Police in Ballymena are continuing to appeal for information regarding missing person 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

Chloe was last seen at 6.45pm on Friday, June, 2 in the Harryville area and police say they are increasingly concerned as to her whereabouts.

In a further statement today (Thursday), police said: “Chloe was wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2262 05/06/23.”

Chloe Mitchell.Chloe Mitchell.
Meanwhile, Harryville Residents Association responded to the appeal by inviting members of the community to take part in a search of the area last night (Wednesday).

The group stated: ”As a community let’s continue to pray for Chloe’s safe return and also for her family at this worrying time.”

