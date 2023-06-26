Chloe was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre. Extensive searches took place in the area earlier this month and police launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found.
Last week police revealed a post mortem on human remains had taken place with the identification process ongoing.
In an update this afternoon (Monday), Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”
A 26-year-old man from Ballymena has appeared in court charged with Chloe’s murder.