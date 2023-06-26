Police have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena are those of murdered 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

Chloe was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre. Extensive searches took place in the area earlier this month and police launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found.

Last week police revealed a post mortem on human remains had taken place with the identification process ongoing.

In an update this afternoon (Monday), Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Chloe Mitchell. Image submitted by PSNI