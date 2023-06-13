The brother of Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally has urged the public to come out in force as the life of Chloe Mitchell is remembered at a vigil in Belfast on Wednesday (June 14).

A murder investigation into the death of 21-year-old Chloe was launched on Sunday after the discovery of suspected human remains more than a week after she disappeared in Ballymena.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief and revulsion across Ballymena and much further afield.

Expressing sympathy, Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland said it was difficult to imagine the pain Chloe’s family and friends were going through.

"Chloe was only 21 years old. She had her whole life ahead of her. Chloe is the 18th woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020 and is the eighth woman murdered here under the age of 35,” the charity said in a statement.

Brendan McNally posted on Twitter: “I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday, 5.30pm, as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell and other victims of gender based violence.

"This is a scourge we cannot afford just to live with. Stop killing women.”

Meanwhile, grieving friends and family of Chloe are being invited to tie poignant messages to 100 pink balloons during a vigil in memory of her life on Wednesday evening.

Flowers placed at James Street in Ballymena. Picture: Peter Morrison/PressEye

Turning Point NI, a suicide intervention centre based in the town’s Mill Street is organising the event, after being in contact with 21-year-old Chloe’s family,

It will be held at 7.30pm in King George’s Park, Harryville.

"This vigil is for everyone within the Harryville and Ballymena area. The family would love to see everyone there,” a spokesperson for the centre said.

Local businesses are lending their support to the event, organised in the wake of the Sunday’s devastating news that suspected human remains had been found more than a week after Chloe had gone missing.

Chloe Mitchell

"Leaf Designs in Harryville are kindly donating 100 pink balloons and tealights for Wednesday evening,” the Turning Point spokesperson added. “These balloons will have a luggage label on them for you to write your message to Chloe.

"The balloons and tealights will be available to collect from leaf designs between 2pm and 5pm.

"We would like it if these balloons could then be tied to the railings around King George’s Park, where there will be banners in memory of Chloe, that have been kindly donated by Ballyprint.com.

"The Moat Bar Harryville and Dale Farm have also kindly donated refreshments, which will be available on the evening.”

Turning Point NI extended their condolences to the Mitchell family and Chloe’s friends and offered support at this difficult time.

"As a community we know the determential effects this will leave behind. This is a gentle reminder that we are here for support during this difficult period. Please just reach out.