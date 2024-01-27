Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for Chloe Vauls.

Chloe was last seen in the Cookstown area on Tuesday, January 23 at 10.30am.

She is in her 20's, is 5' 5" in height with long dark brown hair and of slim build.

She was last seen wearing a dark jacket with cream stripes over a t-shirt, navy jeans with black and white trainers.