Chloe Vauls: Cookstown police seek help to locate missing 21-year-old last seen wearing a dark jacket with cream stripes
Police in Cookstown have launched a missing person’s appeal for a young woman last seen on Tuesday morning.
They say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for Chloe Vauls.
Chloe was last seen in the Cookstown area on Tuesday, January 23 at 10.30am.
She is in her 20's, is 5' 5" in height with long dark brown hair and of slim build.
She was last seen wearing a dark jacket with cream stripes over a t-shirt, navy jeans with black and white trainers.
Police are asking Chloe or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1357 26/01/24.