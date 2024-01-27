Register
Chloe Vauls: Cookstown police seek help to locate missing 21-year-old last seen wearing a dark jacket with cream stripes

Police in Cookstown have launched a missing person’s appeal for a young woman last seen on Tuesday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Jan 2024, 08:43 GMT
They say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for Chloe Vauls.

Chloe was last seen in the Cookstown area on Tuesday, January 23 at 10.30am.

She is in her 20's, is 5' 5" in height with long dark brown hair and of slim build.

Police in Cookstown are growing increasingly concerned for Chloe Vauls who has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNIPolice in Cookstown are growing increasingly concerned for Chloe Vauls who has been reported missing. Picture: released by PSNI
She was last seen wearing a dark jacket with cream stripes over a t-shirt, navy jeans with black and white trainers.

Police are asking Chloe or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1357 26/01/24.

