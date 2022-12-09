Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is taking the first step towards achieving “Dementia Friendly” status with the formation of a choir next month.

It is expected the choir would be open to people with all levels of dementia and their carers to meet weekly at the Courtyard Theatre in Newtownabbey under the guidance of a musical director.

It has also been suggested carers who may like to avail of respite time could have complimentary use of Ballyearl Leisure Centre during rehearsals.

There are 22,000 people in Northern Ireland living with dementia, a number forecast to double by 2040.

The choir is expected to meet weekly

The Live Music Now charity, founded by internationally-acclaimed violinist and conductor Yehudi Menuhin, is reportedly interested in partnering with the council to deliver the dementia choir. The Northern Trust may also be involved.

In 2019, the Larne-based ‘This is Me’ choir enjoyed success at the Northern Ireland Dementia Friendly Awards. The choir picked up the accolade in the Dementia Friendly Community of the Year category.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friendly Awards “recognise, celebrate and promote the inspirational achievements of those uniting to making a real difference to people living with dementia”.

During the pandemic, the choir moved to virtual sessions to enable its singers to continue to come together.

Wonderful Idea

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Planning Committee on Wednesday evening, Glengormley SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland said: “I am delighted to see this coming forward. It is a wonderful idea.”

She encouraged those who may not usually come out and participate to get involved.

Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Cllr Vera McWilliam commented: “This is an excellent idea. It gives me pleasure to second the recommendation.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb remarked: “I think it is a fantastic idea but is there a possibility of calling it something other than a dementia choir. There could be a bit of a stigma for people in the early stages of dementia. I think the title may put some people off.”

The council was accepted as a member of the World Health Organisation’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities in October 2020.

