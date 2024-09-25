Christchurch in Carrickfergus marking 50th anniversary with special concert
An independent evangelical pentecostal church, Christchurch has been based in Oakfield Drive for 24 years.
Members first met in the Orange Hall on Albert Road, followed by Sunnylands Community Centre. “In 1979 we opened our first building at 129 North Road, then in 2000 we opened our current building at Oakfield Drive,” a spokesperson for the church said.
"At Christchurch, a community spirit has continued unabated. In a very unique way we have become the means of bringing many people together. We have a strong missions ethic and continue to work with many organisations locally and around the globe.
“Have you been helped by Christchurch, married, attended Sunday School or other activities, or are you a member of the organisations we work with? Know us from our Sunnylands, North Road or Oakfield churches? We would love to see you again!”
