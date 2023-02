Christian Aid is reminding everyone of their tasty lunches in Portadown.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The monthly Christian Aid lunch takes place on Wednesday next February 8.

"The venue is the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church Hall in Portadown, 12 noon to 1.30 and the minimum charge for the soup, bread and cheese lunch is £3."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore the organisers stress the lunch is open to everyone.

Armagh Road Presbyterian Church in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.