Magherafelt Branch of Christian Aid Group would like to thank everyone for their generous support during their recent street collection.

The sum of £765.00 was raised.

Christian Aid work with local partners and communities across the world to fight injustice, respond to humanitarian emergencies, campaign for change, and help people claim the services and rights they are entitled to.

Every pound donated by members of the public and every fundraising event held helps them to eradicate poverty. The money goes to the people on the ground.