For many years people in Cookstown and district have supported Christian Aid's annual soup lunches held on Fridays during Lent.

Coronavirus stopped that so this year the charity plan to host one soup lunch.

This lunch will be held in First Cookstown Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday, March 11, from 12noon until 2pm.

A Christian Aid spokesperson said: "We hope many of our faithful supporters will be able to come along and that many others will come along and enjoy the soup, rolls, cheese and tea/coffee with biscuits while talking with friends. Everybody will be made welcome. A minimum donation of £5 will be expected.

First Cookstown Presbyterian Church where the soup lunches will take place. Pic: Google

"This year Christian Aid is providing help in Ukraine, Turkey and Syria as well as continuing to provide support in many other needy areas. The need is great.

"To mark the start of Christian Aid week a Praise Service will be held in First Cookstown Presbyterian Church at 7pm on Sunday May 14 2023."

