This is Christian Aid Week and local organisers are appealing for support as collectors take to the streets on Friday and Saturday.

“With so many troubled spots in the world we need more support than ever,” said local organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling.

“The people of this area have been very generous in the past and have raised thousands of pounds over the past 50 years.”

In addition to the street collections volunteers will be based at several shops in Portadown.

