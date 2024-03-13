Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Churches in Larne, who are working through the organisation and offer free debt advice, say the cost of living crisis is far from over for those on low incomes.

CAP’s latest YouGov polling shows in Northern Ireland:

- Around a third are struggling with debt repayments - 31 percent reported feeling burdened by the pressure to keep up with repayments on their credit cards, bills and other loans;

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) offer free debt advice and say the cost of living crisis is far from over for those on low incomes. Photo: InspiredImages from Pixabay

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Many are using credit to pay for monthly bills - 14 percent of adults in NI say it’s the main reason they’ve used a credit card in the last six months;

- Thousands continue to sacrifice essentials - 15 percent skipped meals at least once a month and 37 percent have been limiting their electricity or gas usage;

- Some are running out of options - 1 in 5 (19 percent) say it wouldn’t be easy for them to borrow £200 in an emergency situation and 15 percent can’t get access to a credit card due to their credit score.

CAP’s new report ‘Pushed under, pushed out’ is sounding the alarm about the growing number of households across the UK who are being pulled into debt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAP’s Larne Debt Centre Manager, Wendy Davison said: “This new report shows what we are already seeing on the ground and here in Mid and East Antrim – that many households we visit just don't have enough income to cover their essential costs.

“The ‘Pushed under, pushed out’ report has looked at 10 years’ worth of data and shows four out of five people with income below the minimum level were in arrears due to household bills. It also found those in low income jobs were often most affected and that employment doesn’t necessarily protect against the impact of low incomes and debt.

“At CAP we find the main reason for debt is living on a low income alongside other aspects that impact people’s finances. It could be that they have been made redundant, are going through a relationship breakdown, suffered an injury or long term illness or a loved one has passed away, resulting in less household income. These types of often unexpected or unplanned situations can cause both emotional and financial pain.”

CAP Larne is encouraging businesses, organisations and community groups across Mid and East Antrim to put up CAP’s ‘Improve your finances’ poster to raise awareness of the free online and local help available to those struggling financially.

More information is available at capuk.org/help

Advertisement

Advertisement

Debt coach Sharon Farquhar added: "The stigma around debt and poverty means many people feel ashamed and as a result don’t come forward for help. All of us can play our part in changing that by working together to support and encourage anyone in the community who is struggling financially. We can show them love and understanding and point them towards free, friendly and professional help.