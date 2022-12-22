Register
Christmas bin collection arrangements in Mid Ulster Council area

There will be no bin collections on Boxing Day (Monday) in the Mid Ulster District Council area.

If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 26, they will instead be collected this Saturday, December 24.

All other bin collections remain as normal. Residents are reminded to leave bins at the roadside by 7.30am to ensure collection.

You can visit Mid Ulster Council’s website at http://www.midulstercouncil.org/holidayarrangements for all holiday arrangements, including Council offices, Registration Services, Recycling Centres, Arts Facilities and Leisure Centres over the Christmas holidays.

Boxing Day bin collection will take place in Mid Ulster on Saturday.
