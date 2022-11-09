Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Christmas Carols at St Mark's in Portadown to return after two year break

The much-loved ‘Christmas Carols’ from St Mark’s Parish Church in Portadown is returning this year after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 10:38am

The annual concert "Christmas Carols from St. Mark's" has been a very popular feature of the festive calendar for decades and is to be reintroduced on Friday 2nd December.

-

Read More
Sorrow and shock following death of Portadown native Gary Connolly 7 weeks after...

Most Popular

Belfast soprano Aimee Bassett who will be performing Christmas Carols at St Mark's Parish Church in Portadown, Co Armagh.

-

Prior to Covid this concert ran for 21 years raising in excess of £100,000 for various charities in the area.

Advertisement

For this concert Portadown Ladies Choir will join forces with Portadown Male Voice Choir. Richard Campbell is the guest organist and the soloist this year is the ever popular Belfast soprano Aimee Bassett who is no stranger to performing at St Mark’s Church.

Proceeds this year are going to The Southern Area Hospice and St Mark's Building Fund.

Admission is by programme costing £10 which are available from choir members and Winnie's Newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.

PortadownCovid-19
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us