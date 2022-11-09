The annual concert "Christmas Carols from St. Mark's" has been a very popular feature of the festive calendar for decades and is to be reintroduced on Friday 2nd December.

Belfast soprano Aimee Bassett who will be performing Christmas Carols at St Mark's Parish Church in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Prior to Covid this concert ran for 21 years raising in excess of £100,000 for various charities in the area.

For this concert Portadown Ladies Choir will join forces with Portadown Male Voice Choir. Richard Campbell is the guest organist and the soloist this year is the ever popular Belfast soprano Aimee Bassett who is no stranger to performing at St Mark’s Church.

Proceeds this year are going to The Southern Area Hospice and St Mark's Building Fund.