Christmas Carols at St Mark's in Portadown to return after two year break
The much-loved ‘Christmas Carols’ from St Mark’s Parish Church in Portadown is returning this year after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual concert "Christmas Carols from St. Mark's" has been a very popular feature of the festive calendar for decades and is to be reintroduced on Friday 2nd December.
-
Most Popular
-
Prior to Covid this concert ran for 21 years raising in excess of £100,000 for various charities in the area.
Advertisement
For this concert Portadown Ladies Choir will join forces with Portadown Male Voice Choir. Richard Campbell is the guest organist and the soloist this year is the ever popular Belfast soprano Aimee Bassett who is no stranger to performing at St Mark’s Church.
Proceeds this year are going to The Southern Area Hospice and St Mark's Building Fund.
Admission is by programme costing £10 which are available from choir members and Winnie's Newsagents, Woodhouse Street, Portadown.