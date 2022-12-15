A local charity was ‘overwhelmed’ by support from the north coast community after they highlighted the plight of an man in his 80s who was facing homelessness.

The man had been referred to Vineyard Compassion by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive after he presented to them as homeless.

Working in conjunction with staff of the Causeway office of the Housing Executive, Vineyard Compassion was able to provide John with the help he needed, to temporarily rehouse him in an apartment in their Compassion Housing scheme.

Advertisement

John said: “If it hadn’t been for my friends at Vineyard Compassion I would be on the sand dunes living in a tent.”

John with Vineyard Compassion Programme Manager Miriam McAlister (left) and Vineyard Compassion Housing Manager Melissa McMullan (right)

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Vineyard said: “Back in September this story received a huge response both in the local media and in our community and resulted in an outpouring of goodwill and concern for John. So, we are delighted to be able to bring you the news that John has now been given the keys to his new and permanent home.

"During a time when statutory agencies are under scrutiny to deliver support to those in need, we would like to take this opportunity to highlight the excellent work carried out by the Causeway office Housing Executive who worked so quickly to provide John with the home he deserves.”

Advertisement

The Housing Executive’s Causeway Area Manager, Mark Alexander, said: “This has been a wonderful outcome for John and we wish him well in his new home. Sadly, homelessness touches all people in society, including the elderly. The Housing Executive has close-knit working relationships with partner agencies in the Causeway area, and we’ve worked successfully with Vineyard Compassion in Coleraine for many years.

"Support, advice and assistance is vitally important to people who find themselves having to find a new home after many years of living in one place.”

Programme Manager Miriam McAlister said: “We are so pleased that we were able to step in and provide John with comfortable temporary accommodation. John has become part of our Compassion community. Our door will always be open to John!”

John summed up his relief and joy:“ Wow, Christmas is going to be good this year!”

Advertisement