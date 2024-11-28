A Ballintoy community group is feeling festive after winning a £1000 bursary as part of the CompareNI Fish4Funds community initiative.

Ballintoy Young at Heart Club is using the donation to buy plants and replenish flowerbeds in Ballintoy village as well as to support community day trips and outings during the year.

Shaws Angling Club in Armagh were the second lucky group to win and the third bursary went to Enniskillen Town United Football Club.

The local initiative was set up as part of CompareNI.com’s celebrations - now 15 years helping families in Northern Ireland save money via its price comparison website.

Staff from Ballintoy Young at Heart group. CREDIT COMPARE NI

The Fish4Funds project will support five local clubs or teams in total with a £1000 bursary each, with the first three winners now selected and two more to follow in January.

Managing Director and savings expert Ian Wilson from CompareNI.com said: “It’s quite a milestone to be celebrating 15 years of helping families across Northern Ireland find savings and we’re really excited to have the opportunity to provide support for these three important local clubs.

“The cost-of-living crisis has put a strain on all aspects of life and these groups are no exception. It’s never been more important to invest in such a vital part of our communities here in Northern Ireland. These clubs and groups give people somewhere to socialise, learn new skills and support each other.”

The next two winners will be chosen in January, each will win £1000 to support their team or group - entries can be made via this short online form - https://www.compareni.com/challengerod