Christmas has come early for community organisations in the Causeway Coast and Glens area as they receive a share of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Tricia, organiser and Vice Chair of Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Hall, with Christmas stockings. Credit National Lottery

The news comes as part of an announcement of £6million to 157 groups across Northern Ireland this holiday period. The National Lottery funding is being used to run festive celebrations as well as bringing isolated people together to make connections, and support people with activities to improve their mental and physical health over the coming years.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Hall, based in Bushmills. They have been awarded a £1,000 grant to run community craft activities and a Christmas tea party bring people together to improve mental health and reduce rural isolation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol McKaig, Chairperson, Friends of Castlecatt War Memorial Hall, said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. Our project has bought different crafts (card making and yarn craft) to our rural community, and it was so successful that we now have a waiting list for the next project.

Helen and Catherine at Knit and Natter. Credit National Lottery

" Through the funding given we were also able to give some free craft projects away which were gratefully appreciated by our recipients. Our organisers were also delighted to pass on their own crafting skills to those that came to our Christmas Craft Event. It was a huge success and enjoyed by everyone who took part.”

Coleraine Borough 50+ Forum has also been awarded a £9,990 grant to distribute over 300 Winter Keep Warm packs for older people in the Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart, Castlerock, and Macosquin areas. The project will help them stay warm and improve their wellbeing over the winter months.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Limavady Community Development Initiative Ltd. They are using a £9,750 grant to run workshops for adults with learning disabilities. The project will reduce social isolation, boost confidence and build friendships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballycastle Community Hub has been awarded a £10,000 grant to set up a community hub café and run workshops to support people to develop key skills to save money and reduce waste. The project will teach gardening skills to grow food, sewing to repair and upcycle clothing. The project will also set up a system for selling second-hand baby items at a low-cost to new parents.

Also receiving funding is Ballybogey Over 50’s Club, Ballymoney Men’s Shed, Boveedy Spring Well Club, C.O.A.S.T (Causeway Older Active Strategic Team), Dungiven Men’s Shed, Kilmoyle Primary School, Magilligan Community Association, North Antrim Cultural and Musical Society (NACMS), Tapp Friens Community Group, Ulidia Community Empowerment CIC, Benedy Community Association Limited and Kilmoyle Primary School and Nursery Unit.