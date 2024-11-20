Christmas craft and collectibles fair in Whitehead raises £2000 for Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Christmas craft and collectibles fair in Whitehead has raised a fantastic £2000 in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

Organised by the East Antrim branch of the charity, the fair took place at the Presbyterian Church Hall on Kings Road on Saturday, November 16 from 10:30am and 4:00pm.

Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, which celebrated its 60th anniversary with a Gala Ball in October 2024, is the only charity in the region dedicated to researching the development of life-saving new treatments for blood cancers.